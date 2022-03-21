$45,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ w/2LZ
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8721641
- Stock #: 65971
- VIN: 3GCUKSEJ7JG248879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Tri Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,827 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2L EcoTec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
8-inch Touchscreen infotainment System With GPS Navigation
33" X 12.50" Nitto Tires On 22-inch Rims
Safety Pkg. Including Lane-Keep Assist and Collision Avoidance
Tubular Running boards
Spray-in Bedliner
Here at Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Vehicle Features
