2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

67,827 KM

Details

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ w/2LZ

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ w/2LZ

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8721641
  Stock #: 65971
  VIN: 3GCUKSEJ7JG248879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Tri Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,827 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L EcoTec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

8-inch Touchscreen infotainment System With GPS Navigation

33" X 12.50" Nitto Tires On 22-inch Rims

Safety Pkg. Including Lane-Keep Assist and Collision Avoidance

Tubular Running boards

Spray-in Bedliner

Here at Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Collision Avoidance System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Lane-Keep Assist

