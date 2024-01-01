Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

202,016 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

202,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KWEY7JF276822

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500