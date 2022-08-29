Menu
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

76,745 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9180409
  • Stock #: K10351
  • VIN: 1GNERGKWXJJ135415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,745 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

