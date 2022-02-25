Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

19,222 KM

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

LX Mobility Van with Lift and Swivel Chair

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

LX Mobility Van with Lift and Swivel Chair

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

19,222KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8453082
  • Stock #: 72454
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CGXJR122580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 19,222 KM

Vehicle Description

MOBILITY ENHANCED VAN !!

Braun Turny EVO swivel and lift seat !!

MOBILITY ENHANCED VAN !!

Braun Turny EVO swivel and lift seat !!

Here atLanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle's to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

