Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 74432
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2018 DODGE CHALLENGER
3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE
305 HORSEPOWER | 268 LB-FT OF TORQUE
7.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.4L/100KM CITY | 10.3L/100KM COMBINED
8–SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM WHEELS
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Hydraulic Brake Assist Booster, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Ready Alert Braking, Automatic headlamps , Security alarm, Tire pressure monitoring system, Keyless entry, Sentry Key antitheft engine immobilizer, High–speed engine controller, Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start
INTERIOR FEATURES
Auto–dimming rearview mirror, Leather–wrapped steering wheel, Leather–wrapped shift knob, A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Uconnect 4 with 7–inch display, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay capable, Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, Cruise control, Auto/Stick automatic transmission, Dark brushed interior accents, Power 6–way adjustable driver seat, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust, Front reading/map lamps, Front illuminated cup holders, Passenger assist handles, Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
EXTERIOR FEATURES
18x7.5–inch Satin Carbon aluminum wheels, Body–colour fascia, Body–colour exterior mirrors, Body–colour, power, heated, manual folding mirrors, Body–colour rear spoiler, Halogen headlamps, LED taillamps, Bright fuel–filler door, Bright dual exhaust tips
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Sound Group I:
276–watt amplifier, 6 premium speakers
Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display:
8.4–inch touchscreen, GPS navigation, HD radio, Integrated centre stack radio, Shark fin antenna, SiriusXM satellite radio
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
