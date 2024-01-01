Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2018 DODGE CHALLENGER</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>305 HORSEPOWER | 268 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>7.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.4L/100KM CITY | 10.3L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>8–SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>18 SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Hydraulic Brake Assist Booster, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Ready Alert Braking, Automatic headlamps , Security alarm, Tire pressure monitoring system, Keyless entry, Sentry Key antitheft engine immobilizer, High–speed engine controller, Keyless Enter n Go with push–button start</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto–dimming rearview mirror, Leather–wrapped steering wheel, Leather–wrapped shift knob, A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Uconnect 4 with 7–inch display, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay capable, Steering wheel–mounted audio controls, Cruise control, Auto/Stick automatic transmission, Dark brushed interior accents, Power 6–way adjustable driver seat, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust, Front reading/map lamps, Front illuminated cup holders, Passenger assist handles, Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>18x7.5–inch Satin Carbon aluminum wheels, Body–colour fascia, Body–colour exterior mirrors, Body–colour, power, heated, manual folding mirrors, Body–colour rear spoiler, Halogen headlamps, LED taillamps, Bright fuel–filler door, Bright dual exhaust tips</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sound Group I:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>276–watt amplifier, 6 premium speakers</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>8.4–inch touchscreen, GPS navigation, HD radio, Integrated centre stack radio, Shark fin antenna, SiriusXM satellite radio</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

12041284

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_NoBadges

Used
VIN 2C3CDZAGXJH295000

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 74432
  • Mileage 0

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box 0 $64,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159" Custom 49,477 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac Escalade 4WD 4dr Sport for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Cadillac Escalade 4WD 4dr Sport 79,449 KM SOLD

