Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

REAR CAMERA / NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS !!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

REAR CAMERA / NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS !!

Location

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 4700529
  2. 4700529
  3. 4700529
  4. 4700529
  5. 4700529
  6. 4700529
  7. 4700529
  8. 4700529
  9. 4700529
  10. 4700529
  11. 4700529
  12. 4700529
  13. 4700529
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,555KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4700529
  • Stock #: 67366
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2JR232069
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Amfar Sales & Leasing

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 91,122 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler A...
 99,799 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 27,427 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Send A Message