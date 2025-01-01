$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
GT AWD
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 165,331 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Feast your eyes on this well-maintained 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish crossover is dressed in a sleek gray exterior, complemented by a comfortable black leather interior. With 165,331 km on the odometer, this Journey is ready to embark on many more adventures with you and your family.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience. The all-wheel-drive system provides added confidence and control in various road conditions. The Dodge Journey GT offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Enjoy a touch of premium comfort and style on every drive.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience responsive performance and impressive capability.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families.
- Eye-Catching Gray Exterior: Make a statement with a sleek and modern look.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
