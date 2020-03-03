Menu
2018 Ford E-450

CUBE

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,177KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4758144
  • Stock #: F388
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS1JDC37389
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Box Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2018 Ford E450 Cube Box Truck.

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input

