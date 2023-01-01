$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
133,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9683068
- Stock #: 29381B
- VIN: 2FMPK3K97JBB08245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,353 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0