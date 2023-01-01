Menu
2018 Ford Edge

133,353 KM

Details Features

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Titanium, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!

Titanium, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

133,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9683068
  • Stock #: 29381B
  • VIN: 2FMPK3K97JBB08245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,353 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

