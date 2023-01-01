2018 Ford Edge

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 3 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9683068

9683068 Stock #: 29381B

29381B VIN: 2FMPK3K97JBB08245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 133,353 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.