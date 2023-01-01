$22,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 4 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10470042

10470042 Stock #: K10813

K10813 VIN: 1FMCU0GD1JUC93682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,407 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.