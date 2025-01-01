$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium, Only 66,845 kms, Moonroof, Nav, AWD!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Used
66,845KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J91JUB89721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,845 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
