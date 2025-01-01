Menu
2018 Ford Escape

66,845 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

Titanium, Only 66,845 kms, Moonroof, Nav, AWD!

12216453

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium, Only 66,845 kms, Moonroof, Nav, AWD!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,845KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J91JUB89721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,845 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2018 Ford Escape