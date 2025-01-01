$15,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE Sport Package, Low Kms, Local Trade!!
Used
116,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GDXJUD39848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # LFRW00987A
- Mileage 116,977 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
