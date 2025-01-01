Menu
2018 Ford Escape

116,977 KM

Details Features

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE Sport Package, Low Kms, Local Trade!!

12940724

2018 Ford Escape

SE Sport Package, Low Kms, Local Trade!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GDXJUD39848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LFRW00987A
  • Mileage 116,977 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2018 Ford Escape