$29,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Off Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 147,533 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
2.7L ECOBOOST V6 TWIN-TURBO ENGINE
325 HORSEPOWER | 400 LB-FT OF TORQUE
TOWING CAPACITY: 6,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 2,470 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.73
9L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.7L/100KM CITY | 10.7L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
MECHANICAL
2-stage variable-rate leaf spring rear suspension, 2-ton mechanical jack, 4-pin trailer tow wiring with ball-mounting provisions in rear bumper, 4-wheel vented disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), Active Grille Shutter System (upper and lower), Auto Start-Stop Technology, Dual-note horn, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering, Fail-Safe Engine Cooling System, Front stabilizer bar, Fully boxed steel frame, Long-spindle, double-wishbone, coil-over-shock, independent front suspension, Spare wheel and tire with lock and rear under-frame carrier
INTERIOR
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps with rain-lamp feature, Hill start assist, 12V powerpoint in front, Air conditioning, Assist/grab handles – Driver and right-front passenger, Assist/grab handles – Rear outboard positions, Cabin air filter, Coat hooks (2), Cupholders – 2 in front and 1 in each front-door map pocket, Driver and front-passenger sun visors, Gauges for fuel, oil pressure, transmission and engine coolant temperature; tachometer; speedometer; and odometer, LED front dome/map lights, Outside temperature display
EXTERIOR
Black pickup box top and tailgate moldings, Center high-mounted stop lamp with integrated cargo lamp, Configurable daytime running lamps, Intermittent windshield wipers, Lockable and removable tailgate, Pickup box with 4 cargo tie-down hooks
SAFETY & SECURITY
Personal Safety System™ for driver and right-front passenger, includes dual-stage front airbags, safety belt pretensioners, safety belt energy-management retractors, safety belt usage sensors, driver’s seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, restraint control module and Front-Passenger Sensing System, Front-seat side airbags and Safety Canopy® System with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor, 3-point safety belts in front and rear, AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control, Alert chimes for headlamps-on, key-in-ignition, and front safety belts, Belt-Minder® front safety belt reminder, Brake/shift interlock, Fuel pump inertia shutoff, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare), LATCH – Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children, Rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, Side-intrusion door beams (front and rear), SOS Post-Crash Alert System™, Trailer sway control
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Equipment Group 302A:
SYNC 3, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, 10-way power, heated driver and front-passenger seats, Class IV Trailer Hitch, 4.2" productivity screen in instrument cluster, Manual-folding sideview mirrors with power, heated glass and integrated turn signal indicators, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Power-adjustable pedals, Rear under-seat storage
XTR Package:
18" chrome-like PVD wheels, Chrome grille with silver accents, Chrome front tow hooks, door and tailgate handles, step bars and exhaust tip
Trailer Brake Controller
Power-sliding rear window with privacy tint and defroster
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
+ taxes & licensing
