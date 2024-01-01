Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2018 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5 BOX</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2.7L ECOBOOST V6 TWIN-TURBO ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>325 HORSEPOWER | 400 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 6,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 2,470 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.73</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>9L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.7L/100KM CITY | 10.7L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>MECHANICAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>2-stage variable-rate leaf spring rear suspension, 2-ton mechanical jack, 4-pin trailer tow wiring with ball-mounting provisions in rear bumper, 4-wheel vented disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), Active Grille Shutter System (upper and lower), Auto Start-Stop Technology, Dual-note horn, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering, Fail-Safe Engine Cooling System, Front stabilizer bar, Fully boxed steel frame, Long-spindle, double-wishbone, coil-over-shock, independent front suspension, Spare wheel and tire with lock and rear under-frame carrier</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>INTERIOR</span></span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps with rain-lamp feature, Hill start assist, 12V powerpoint in front, Air conditioning, Assist/grab handles – Driver and right-front passenger, Assist/grab handles – Rear outboard positions, Cabin air filter, Coat hooks (2), Cupholders – 2 in front and 1 in each front-door map pocket, Driver and front-passenger sun visors, Gauges for fuel, oil pressure, transmission and engine coolant temperature; tachometer; speedometer; and odometer, LED front dome/map lights, Outside temperature display</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Black pickup box top and tailgate moldings, Center high-mounted stop lamp with integrated cargo lamp, Configurable daytime running lamps, Intermittent windshield wipers, Lockable and removable tailgate, Pickup box with 4 cargo tie-down hooks</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Personal Safety System™ for driver and right-front passenger, includes dual-stage front airbags, safety belt pretensioners, safety belt energy-management retractors, safety belt usage sensors, driver’s seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, restraint control module and Front-Passenger Sensing System, Front-seat side airbags and Safety Canopy® System with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor, 3-point safety belts in front and rear, AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control, Alert chimes for headlamps-on, key-in-ignition, and front safety belts, Belt-Minder® front safety belt reminder, Brake/shift interlock, Fuel pump inertia shutoff, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare), LATCH – Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children, Rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, Side-intrusion door beams (front and rear), SOS Post-Crash Alert System™, Trailer sway control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Equipment Group 302A:</span></em><br />SYNC 3, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, 10-way power, heated driver and front-passenger seats, </span></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Class IV Trailer Hitch, 4.2 productivity screen in instrument cluster, Manual-folding sideview mirrors with power, heated glass and integrated turn signal indicators, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Power-adjustable pedals, Rear under-seat storage</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>XTR Package:</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>18 chrome-like PVD wheels, Chrome grille with silver accents, Chrome front tow hooks, door and tailgate handles, step bars and exhaust tip</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Trailer Brake Controller</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Power-sliding rear window with privacy tint and defroster</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2018 Ford F-150

147,533 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,533KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP1JFD97796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Off Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 147,533 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2.7L ECOBOOST V6 TWIN-TURBO ENGINE

325 HORSEPOWER | 400 LB-FT OF TORQUE

TOWING CAPACITY: 6,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 2,470 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.73

9L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.7L/100KM CITY | 10.7L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 

18" CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL

2-stage variable-rate leaf spring rear suspension, 2-ton mechanical jack, 4-pin trailer tow wiring with ball-mounting provisions in rear bumper, 4-wheel vented disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), Active Grille Shutter System (upper and lower), Auto Start-Stop Technology, Dual-note horn, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering, Fail-Safe Engine Cooling System, Front stabilizer bar, Fully boxed steel frame, Long-spindle, double-wishbone, coil-over-shock, independent front suspension, Spare wheel and tire with lock and rear under-frame carrier

INTERIOR

Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps with rain-lamp feature, Hill start assist, 12V powerpoint in front, Air conditioning, Assist/grab handles – Driver and right-front passenger, Assist/grab handles – Rear outboard positions, Cabin air filter, Coat hooks (2), Cupholders – 2 in front and 1 in each front-door map pocket, Driver and front-passenger sun visors, Gauges for fuel, oil pressure, transmission and engine coolant temperature; tachometer; speedometer; and odometer, LED front dome/map lights, Outside temperature display

EXTERIOR

Black pickup box top and tailgate moldings, Center high-mounted stop lamp with integrated cargo lamp, Configurable daytime running lamps, Intermittent windshield wipers, Lockable and removable tailgate, Pickup box with 4 cargo tie-down hooks

SAFETY & SECURITY

Personal Safety System™ for driver and right-front passenger, includes dual-stage front airbags, safety belt pretensioners, safety belt energy-management retractors, safety belt usage sensors, driver’s seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, restraint control module and Front-Passenger Sensing System, Front-seat side airbags and Safety Canopy® System with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor, 3-point safety belts in front and rear, AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control, Alert chimes for headlamps-on, key-in-ignition, and front safety belts, Belt-Minder® front safety belt reminder, Brake/shift interlock, Fuel pump inertia shutoff, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare), LATCH – Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children, Rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, Side-intrusion door beams (front and rear), SOS Post-Crash Alert System™, Trailer sway control

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Equipment Group 302A:
SYNC 3, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, 10-way power, heated driver and front-passenger seats, Class IV Trailer Hitch, 4.2" productivity screen in instrument cluster, Manual-folding sideview mirrors with power, heated glass and integrated turn signal indicators, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Power-adjustable pedals, Rear under-seat storage

XTR Package:

18" chrome-like PVD wheels, Chrome grille with silver accents, Chrome front tow hooks, door and tailgate handles, step bars and exhaust tip

Trailer Brake Controller

 Power-sliding rear window with privacy tint and defroster

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2018 Ford F-150