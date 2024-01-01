Menu
2018 Ford F-150

41,092 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT, What a Rare Vehicle!!

2018 Ford F-150

XLT, What a Rare Vehicle!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Used
41,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTMF1EB8JKE05027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 41,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

519-682-3434

2018 Ford F-150