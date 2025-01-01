$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT-5.0LV8-CREW CAB-6.5FT BOX
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 140,484 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This powerful truck features a 5.0L V8 engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, giving you the power and traction you need to tackle any terrain. Whether you're hauling cargo or towing a trailer, this F-150 is up to the challenge.
The spacious crew cab offers plenty of room for passengers and the 6.5ft box provides ample cargo space for your gear. This truck is also equipped with a variety of features to make your driving experience more comfortable and convenient. The white exterior and gray interior create a clean and stylish look. This F-150 has been well-maintained and has 140,484km on the odometer.
Here are 5 features that will make this truck stand out:
- Powerful 5.0L V8 engine: Delivering impressive power and torque for hauling and towing.
- Spacious crew cab: Providing ample room for passengers and gear.
- 4-wheel drive: Ensuring optimal traction in any conditions.
- 6.5ft box: Offering ample cargo space for all your needs.
- Flex Fuel: Allowing you to choose between regular gas or E85 fuel.
Come down to Fusion Auto Sales and experience the power and versatility of this 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Fusion Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
519-682-2229