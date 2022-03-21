Menu
2018 Ford F-150

83,645 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford

519-682-3434

XLT, V8, 4x4, Local Trade!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

83,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8690693
  • Stock #: 28658A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E51JKD76260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,645 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

