2018 Ford Flex

90,887 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Limited, Roof, Nav, AWD!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

90,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8257686
  Stock #: V7223C
  VIN: 2FMHK6D86JBA10298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V7223C
  • Mileage 90,887 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

