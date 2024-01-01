$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost, Low Km’s, Local Trade!
2018 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost, Low Km’s, Local Trade!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,143KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH9J5150870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 30552A
- Mileage 73,143 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
