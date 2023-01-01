Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect

127,845 KM

Details

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2018 Ford Transit Connect

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

127,845KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10538757
  • Stock #: 72729
  • VIN: NM0LS7F73J1374695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72729
  • Mileage 127,845 KM

Vehicle Description

*'18 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT CARGO VAN LWB*

DRIVETRAIN & MECHANICAL

2.5L DuraTec® Inline 4-Cylinder Engine.

169 Horsepower @ 6,000 rpm.

171 lb.-ft. of Torque @ 4,500 rpm.

6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission.

FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE (FWD).

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), 15.8-Gal. Fuel Tank, 150-Amp Alternator, Battery Saver, Electric Power-Assisted Steering, Front Independent MacPherson-Strut Suspension, Rear Twist-Beam Suspension, Torque Vectoring Control, Engine Block Heater.

FUEL ECONOMY

10.4 L/100 KM - COMBINED.

8.7 L/100 KM - HIGHWAY & 11.9 L/100 KM - CITY.

INTERIOR FEATURES

12-Volt Powerpoints, Cargo Area Tie-Down Hooks, Cruise Control, Front Inner Door Bins w/ Bottle Recesses & Illuminated Window Switches, Overhead Storage Shelf w/ Grab Handles, Power Door Locks w/ Central Locking, Power Front Windows w/ One-Touch-Down On Driver’s Side, Rear Cargo Area Light, Remote Keyless Entry System, Speedometer (Mph/Kph) w/ Tachometer & Trip Computer, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Dual Sliding Side Doors, Gray Grille & Upper Grille Bar, Gray Bodyside Moldings, & Black Door Handles & Headlamp Bezels. Easy Fuel® Capless Fuel Filler, Halogen Headlamps, Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Blind-Spot Mirrors, Rear Cargo Doors w/ 180° Swing-Out.

SAFETY & SECURITY FEATURES

 

AdvanceTrac® w/ RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) & Curve Control, Driver & Front-Passenger Front Airbags & Front-Seat Side Airbags, Safety Canopy® Side-Curtain Airbags For All Rows, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Excludes Spare), Hill Start Assist.

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

