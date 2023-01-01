$27,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,845 KM
Vehicle Description
*'18 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT CARGO VAN LWB*
DRIVETRAIN & MECHANICAL
2.5L DuraTec® Inline 4-Cylinder Engine.
169 Horsepower @ 6,000 rpm.
171 lb.-ft. of Torque @ 4,500 rpm.
6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission.
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE (FWD).
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), 15.8-Gal. Fuel Tank, 150-Amp Alternator, Battery Saver, Electric Power-Assisted Steering, Front Independent MacPherson-Strut Suspension, Rear Twist-Beam Suspension, Torque Vectoring Control, Engine Block Heater.
FUEL ECONOMY
10.4 L/100 KM - COMBINED.
8.7 L/100 KM - HIGHWAY & 11.9 L/100 KM - CITY.
INTERIOR FEATURES
12-Volt Powerpoints, Cargo Area Tie-Down Hooks, Cruise Control, Front Inner Door Bins w/ Bottle Recesses & Illuminated Window Switches, Overhead Storage Shelf w/ Grab Handles, Power Door Locks w/ Central Locking, Power Front Windows w/ One-Touch-Down On Driver’s Side, Rear Cargo Area Light, Remote Keyless Entry System, Speedometer (Mph/Kph) w/ Tachometer & Trip Computer, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.
EXTERIOR FEATURES
Dual Sliding Side Doors, Gray Grille & Upper Grille Bar, Gray Bodyside Moldings, & Black Door Handles & Headlamp Bezels. Easy Fuel® Capless Fuel Filler, Halogen Headlamps, Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Blind-Spot Mirrors, Rear Cargo Doors w/ 180° Swing-Out.
SAFETY & SECURITY FEATURES
AdvanceTrac® w/ RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) & Curve Control, Driver & Front-Passenger Front Airbags & Front-Seat Side Airbags, Safety Canopy® Side-Curtain Airbags For All Rows, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Excludes Spare), Hill Start Assist.
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
