2018 Ford Transit Connect

57,441 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

XL Low Km’s, Local Trade!!

12864716

XL Low Km’s, Local Trade!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,441KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN NM0LS7E76J1372019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,441 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford Transit Connect