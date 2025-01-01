$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XL Low Km’s, Local Trade!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,441KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN NM0LS7E76J1372019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,441 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
