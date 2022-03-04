Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

70,794 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8563286
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

70,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8563286
  • Stock #: K10124
  • VIN: 3GTU2MECXJG624813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,794 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

