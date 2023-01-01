2018 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 8 5 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10451496

10451496 VIN: 3GKALMEV8JL173426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,850 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.