UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle the Canadian seasons? Check out this sleek, black 2018 GMC Terrain SLE, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This rugged yet refined crossover boasts a responsive 1.5L turbo engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive. With a sophisticated black interior to match the exterior, this Terrain is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Its a practical choice that doesnt compromise on style. This vehicle has 162,730km on the odometer.

This 2018 GMC Terrain SLE is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. Imagine yourself effortlessly navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes in this capable SUV. This Terrain offers a well-appointed interior and a driving experience thats as engaging as it is practical. Stop by Fusion Auto Sales and take a closer look at this outstanding SUV!

Here are some of the key features that make this Terrain stand out:

Turbocharged Engine: Experience spirited performance with the efficient 1.5L turbo engine.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the added grip and control of All-Wheel Drive.
Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the Terrains bold and stylish exterior.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes.
Versatile SUV Design: Benefit from ample cargo space and passenger comfort.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

2018 GMC Terrain

162,730 KM

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
162,730KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV2JL212490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,730 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle the Canadian seasons? Check out this sleek, black 2018 GMC Terrain SLE, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This rugged yet refined crossover boasts a responsive 1.5L turbo engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive. With a sophisticated black interior to match the exterior, this Terrain is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. It's a practical choice that doesn't compromise on style. This vehicle has 162,730km on the odometer.

This 2018 GMC Terrain SLE is packed with features designed for both comfort and convenience. Imagine yourself effortlessly navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes in this capable SUV. This Terrain offers a well-appointed interior and a driving experience that's as engaging as it is practical. Stop by Fusion Auto Sales and take a closer look at this outstanding SUV!

Here are some of the key features that make this Terrain stand out:

  • Turbocharged Engine: Experience spirited performance with the efficient 1.5L turbo engine.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the added grip and control of All-Wheel Drive.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the Terrain's bold and stylish exterior.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes.
  • Versatile SUV Design: Benefit from ample cargo space and passenger comfort.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

