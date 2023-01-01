$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
25t Prestige
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
126,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10386432
- Stock #: 01297AB
- VIN: SADCK2FX8JA275428
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 126,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0