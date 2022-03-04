Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

44,086 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara **GREAT BUY**

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara **GREAT BUY**

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

44,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8594258
  • Stock #: K10141
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG8JL846407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,086 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

