$25,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Lincoln MKX
AWD Reserve
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,727 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD
3.7-LITER TI-VCT V6
303 HORSEPOWER | 278 LB-FT OF TORQUE
10.2L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 12.4L/100KM COMBINED
6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ PADDLE ACTIVATION
20" PREMIUM PAINTED BRIGHT-MACHINED 20-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS
MECHANICAL
6-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with paddle activation, Electric parking brake, Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS), Power disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Torque Vectoring Control, Active Grille Shutters, Intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) includes Lincoln Drive Control featuring Adaptive Suspension,
DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps, Hill start assist, Reverse Sensing System, SYNC® 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System with 8" color LCD capacitive touchscreen, 911 Assist, AppLink, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, and 2 smart-charging USB ports, 360-degree camera with Split-View Display, BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System with pinch-tozoom capability, and integrated SiriusXM radio capability,
DRIVER CONTROLS
Auto Hold, Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, Lincoln Connect powered by the Lincoln Way app (includes 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Push-button shift transmission, Remote Start System, Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
EXTERIOR
Acoustic-laminate windshield and front-door glass, Dual bright exhaust tips, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, HID headlamps with LED signature lighting, LED taillamps, Power-adjustable, manually folding, heated, body-color sideview mirrors with memory and integrated LED turn signal indicators, LED-illuminated exterior door handle pockets, Lincoln Approach Detection System, Lincoln logo welcome mat, Lincoln signature fade-on exterior lighting, Adaptive HID headlamps, Autofold sideview mirrors with auto-dimming driver’s side, Configurable LED daytime running lamps, Hands-free liftgate
INTERIOR
12V powerpoints (4), Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Power windows with one-touch-up/-down with global open/close for all 4 windows, Lincoln Premium Sound System with AM/FM stereo/single-CD player, MP3 capability and 10 speakers including subwoofer, SiriusXM® Radio, Comfort front seats with 10-way power adjustability and driver’s side memory feature, 60/40 split-fold-flat rear seat with recline and EasyFold® seat back release, Revel® audio system with 13 speakers; includes HD Radio Technology, Genuine wood accents on the center console and door-trim panels, Power-tilt/-telescoping steering column with memory, Power panoramic Vista Roof® with power sunshade, Universal garage door opener, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated rear outboard seats,
SAFETY AND SECURITY
Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger with dual-stage front airbags, safety belt pretensioners, safety belt energy-management retractors, safety belt usage sensors, driver’s seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, restraint control module and Front-Passenger Sensing System, Driver’s knee airbag, Glove-box-door-integrated knee airbag, Front-seat side airbags, Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags, AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™), Intelligent Access with push-button start, LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children), MyKey® technology to help parents encourage responsible driving, Perimeter alarm, Rear view camera, SecuriCode™ invisible keypad, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, SOS Post-Crash Alert System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare)
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Technology Package:
360-degree camera with Split-View Display, enhanced active park assist, and Forward Sensing System
Climate Package:
Auto high-beam headlamps, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and windshield wiper de-icer
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
