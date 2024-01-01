Menu
2018 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD

3.7-LITER TI-VCT V6

303 HORSEPOWER | 278 LB-FT OF TORQUE

10.2L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 12.4L/100KM COMBINED

6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ PADDLE ACTIVATION

20 PREMIUM PAINTED BRIGHT-MACHINED 20-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL

6-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with paddle activation, Electric parking brake, Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS), Power disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Torque Vectoring Control, Active Grille Shutters, Intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) includes Lincoln Drive Control featuring Adaptive Suspension, 

DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY

Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps, Hill start assist, Reverse Sensing System, SYNC® 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System with 8 color LCD capacitive touchscreen, 911 Assist, AppLink, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, and 2 smart-charging USB ports, 360-degree camera with Split-View Display, BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System with pinch-tozoom capability, and integrated SiriusXM radio capability, 

DRIVER CONTROLS

Auto Hold, Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, Lincoln Connect powered by the Lincoln Way app (includes 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Push-button shift transmission, Remote Start System, Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls

EXTERIOR

Acoustic-laminate windshield and front-door glass, Dual bright exhaust tips, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, HID headlamps with LED signature lighting, LED taillamps, Power-adjustable, manually folding, heated, body-color sideview mirrors with memory and integrated LED turn signal indicators, LED-illuminated exterior door handle pockets, Lincoln Approach Detection System, Lincoln logo welcome mat, Lincoln signature fade-on exterior lighting, Adaptive HID headlamps, Autofold sideview mirrors with auto-dimming driver's side, Configurable LED daytime running lamps, Hands-free liftgate

INTERIOR

12V powerpoints (4), Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Power windows with one-touch-up/-down with global open/close for all 4 windows, Lincoln Premium Sound System with AM/FM stereo/single-CD player, MP3 capability and 10 speakers including subwoofer, SiriusXM® Radio, Comfort front seats with 10-way power adjustability and driver's side memory feature, 60/40 split-fold-flat rear seat with recline and EasyFold® seat back release, Revel® audio system with 13 speakers; includes HD Radio Technology, Genuine wood accents on the center console and door-trim panels, Power-tilt/-telescoping steering column with memory, Power panoramic Vista Roof® with power sunshade, Universal garage door opener, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated rear outboard seats, 

SAFETY AND SECURITY

Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger with dual-stage front airbags, safety belt pretensioners, safety belt energy-management retractors, safety belt usage sensors, driver's seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, restraint control module and Front-Passenger Sensing System, Driver's knee airbag, Glove-box-door-integrated knee airbag, Front-seat side airbags, Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags, AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™), Intelligent Access with push-button start, LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children), MyKey® technology to help parents encourage responsible driving, Perimeter alarm, Rear view camera, SecuriCode™ invisible keypad, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, SOS Post-Crash Alert System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare)

 

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Technology Package:

360-degree camera with Split-View Display, enhanced active park assist, and Forward Sensing System

Climate Package:

Auto high-beam headlamps, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and windshield wiper de-icer margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2018 Lincoln MKX

79,727 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Lincoln MKX

AWD Reserve

2018 Lincoln MKX

AWD Reserve

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,727KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LR3JBL43003

  • Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,727 KM

2018 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD

3.7-LITER TI-VCT V6

303 HORSEPOWER | 278 LB-FT OF TORQUE

10.2L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 12.4L/100KM COMBINED

6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ PADDLE ACTIVATION

20" PREMIUM PAINTED BRIGHT-MACHINED 20-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL

6-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with paddle activation, Electric parking brake, Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS), Power disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Torque Vectoring Control, Active Grille Shutters, Intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) includes Lincoln Drive Control featuring Adaptive Suspension, 

DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY

Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps, Hill start assist, Reverse Sensing System, SYNC® 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System with 8" color LCD capacitive touchscreen, 911 Assist, AppLink, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility, and 2 smart-charging USB ports, 360-degree camera with Split-View Display, BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System with pinch-tozoom capability, and integrated SiriusXM radio capability, 

DRIVER CONTROLS

Auto Hold, Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, Lincoln Connect powered by the Lincoln Way app (includes 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Push-button shift transmission, Remote Start System, Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls

EXTERIOR

Acoustic-laminate windshield and front-door glass, Dual bright exhaust tips, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, HID headlamps with LED signature lighting, LED taillamps, Power-adjustable, manually folding, heated, body-color sideview mirrors with memory and integrated LED turn signal indicators, LED-illuminated exterior door handle pockets, Lincoln Approach Detection System, Lincoln logo welcome mat, Lincoln signature fade-on exterior lighting, Adaptive HID headlamps, Autofold sideview mirrors with auto-dimming driver’s side, Configurable LED daytime running lamps, Hands-free liftgate

INTERIOR

12V powerpoints (4), Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Power windows with one-touch-up/-down with global open/close for all 4 windows, Lincoln Premium Sound System with AM/FM stereo/single-CD player, MP3 capability and 10 speakers including subwoofer, SiriusXM® Radio, Comfort front seats with 10-way power adjustability and driver’s side memory feature, 60/40 split-fold-flat rear seat with recline and EasyFold® seat back release, Revel® audio system with 13 speakers; includes HD Radio Technology, Genuine wood accents on the center console and door-trim panels, Power-tilt/-telescoping steering column with memory, Power panoramic Vista Roof® with power sunshade, Universal garage door opener, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated rear outboard seats, 

SAFETY AND SECURITY

Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger with dual-stage front airbags, safety belt pretensioners, safety belt energy-management retractors, safety belt usage sensors, driver’s seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, restraint control module and Front-Passenger Sensing System, Driver’s knee airbag, Glove-box-door-integrated knee airbag, Front-seat side airbags, Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags, AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™), Intelligent Access with push-button start, LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children), MyKey® technology to help parents encourage responsible driving, Perimeter alarm, Rear view camera, SecuriCode™ invisible keypad, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, SOS Post-Crash Alert System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare)

 

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Technology Package:
360-degree camera with Split-View Display, enhanced active park assist, and Forward Sensing System

Climate Package:
Auto high-beam headlamps, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and windshield wiper de-icer

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2018 Lincoln MKX