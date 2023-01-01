Menu
2018 Lincoln MKZ

88,592 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Reserve, Moonroof, 3.0L, Nav!!

Location

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

88,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10485747
  • Stock #: 29909B
  • VIN: 3LN6L5FC6JR610191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29909B
  • Mileage 88,592 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

