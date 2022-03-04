Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln Navigator

109,531 KM

Details Description Features

$73,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln Navigator

2018 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve LEATHER

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8594261
  2. 8594261
  3. 8594261
  4. 8594261
  5. 8594261
  6. 8594261
  7. 8594261
  8. 8594261
  9. 8594261
  10. 8594261
  11. 8594261
  12. 8594261
  13. 8594261
  14. 8594261
  15. 8594261
  16. 8594261
  17. 8594261
  18. 8594261
  19. 8594261
  20. 8594261
  21. 8594261
  22. 8594261
  23. 8594261
  24. 8594261
  25. 8594261
  26. 8594261
Contact Seller

$73,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8594261
  • Stock #: K10142
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2LT5JEL14615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10142
  • Mileage 109,531 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2018 Lincoln Navigat...
 109,531 KM
$73,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 44,086 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Longho...
 303,652 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory