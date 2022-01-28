$17,999+ tax & licensing
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeshore Auto
5196822634
2018 Mazda CX-3
2018 Mazda CX-3
GT LEATHER
Location
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
5196822634
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
141,143KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8193474
- Stock #: K10021
- VIN: JM1DKFD70J0326579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K10021
- Mileage 141,143 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0