Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-3

141,143 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-3

2018 Mazda CX-3

GT LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-3

GT LEATHER

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8193474
  2. 8193474
  3. 8193474
  4. 8193474
  5. 8193474
  6. 8193474
  7. 8193474
  8. 8193474
  9. 8193474
  10. 8193474
  11. 8193474
  12. 8193474
  13. 8193474
  14. 8193474
  15. 8193474
  16. 8193474
  17. 8193474
  18. 8193474
  19. 8193474
  20. 8193474
  21. 8193474
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,143KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193474
  • Stock #: K10021
  • VIN: JM1DKFD70J0326579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10021
  • Mileage 141,143 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2019 Chevrolet Camar...
 16,339 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT HE...
 67,466 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Color...
 267,817 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory