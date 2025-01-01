$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,742 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
This sleek 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV is a head-turner with its bold red exterior and sophisticated black interior. It's a perfect blend of style and practicality, making it a great choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 2.5L V4 engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Altima offers a comfortable and responsive driving experience. And with its spacious interior and user-friendly technology, you'll be cruising in style and comfort. This well-maintained Altima has been meticulously cared for and boasts a low mileage of just 108,742 km.
Ready to take this stylish sedan for a spin? Stop by Fusion Auto Sales today and experience the driving pleasure of this 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for yourself! Here are 5 features that are sure to get your engine revving:
- Sleek and Stylish Red Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this eye-catching red paint job.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Relax in the luxurious black interior, designed to provide ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.5L V4 Engine: Save money at the pump with this efficient engine that provides a balance of power and economy.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy a seamless driving experience with the CVT transmission that provides smooth acceleration and effortless shifting.
- Low Mileage: This Altima has been meticulously cared for, with just 108,742 km on the odometer.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Fusion Auto Sales
Fusion Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-682-2229