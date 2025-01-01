Menu
UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2018 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This stylish crossover is ready to take on your daily commute or weekend adventures, offering a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. With its practical design and capable all-wheel-drive system, this Rogue is an excellent choice for navigating Canadian roads in any season. This Gray Rogue has a sleek black interior, and its ready for you to take it for a spin! With 171,929km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for its next adventure, and it could be with you!

Here are some standout features of this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV:

All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any weather condition with the surefootedness of the all-wheel-drive system.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2.5L V4 engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable cabin with ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those who need extra space.
Smooth Ride: The Rogues suspension provides a smooth and comfortable ride, making every journey enjoyable.
Stylish Design: The Rogues modern exterior design and sleek lines make it a head-turner on the road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

2018 Nissan Rogue

171,929 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,929KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXJC844927

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,929 KM

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2018 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This stylish crossover is ready to take on your daily commute or weekend adventures, offering a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. With its practical design and capable all-wheel-drive system, this Rogue is an excellent choice for navigating Canadian roads in any season. This Gray Rogue has a sleek black interior, and it's ready for you to take it for a spin! With 171,929km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for its next adventure, and it could be with you!

Here are some standout features of this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any weather condition with the surefootedness of the all-wheel-drive system.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2.5L V4 engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable cabin with ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those who need extra space.
  • Smooth Ride: The Rogue's suspension provides a smooth and comfortable ride, making every journey enjoyable.
  • Stylish Design: The Rogue's modern exterior design and sleek lines make it a head-turner on the road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Nissan Rogue