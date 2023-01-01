Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

104,564 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 10114944
  2. 10114944
  3. 10114944
  4. 10114944
  5. 10114944
  6. 10114944
  7. 10114944
  8. 10114944
  9. 10114944
  10. 10114944
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10114944
  • Stock #: K10675-1
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4JG202812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,564 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 117,221 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST TRA...
 155,582 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 2.0T Pr...
 128,470 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory