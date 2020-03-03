Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

4x4 / CREW CAB / HEMI / NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MNTS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

4x4 / CREW CAB / HEMI / NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MNTS!!

Location

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,270KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4707441
  • Stock #: 71387
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT3JG152159
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Amfar Sales & Leasing

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 91,122 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler A...
 99,799 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 27,427 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Send A Message