2018 RAM 1500

141,194 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

141,194KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462193
  • Stock #: 72402
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM1JS240627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,194 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL

3.0L ECO-DIESEL (30% BETTER ON FUEL THAN THE HEMI)

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

