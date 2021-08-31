Menu
2018 RAM 1500

94,031 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,031KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8045050
  • Stock #: 72646
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM8JS287833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,031 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L ECODIESEL (Turbocharged 6cyl Diesel) Coupled with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Automatic/Full time/Part time 4X4 

Bighorn with Mopar Katzkins Leather! Seats and Steering wheel are heated! 8.4" Infotainment Display

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

