2018 RAM 1500

67,466 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

SLT

Location

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

67,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8170972
  Stock #: K9945
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM4JS287912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,466 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

