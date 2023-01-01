$37,770+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9529897
- Stock #: 72534
- VIN: 1C6RR7NM6JS346603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,503 KM
Vehicle Description
ECODIESEL 3.0L Turbocharged V6 Diesel Engine.
TorqueFlite 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.
Electronic Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case.
(2HIGH, 4AUTO, 4HIGH, 4LOW)
Power Sunroof, 20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start System, Front & Rear Park-Sense Park Assist System, HD Rear Vision Camera.
*UCONNECT 4C NAVIGATION w/8.4-Inch Display*
GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Capable.
*Leather-Faced Front Bucket Seats*
Heated & Cooled Leather Front Bucket Seats, Leather Second-Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
*Convenience Package*
Remote Start System, Keyless Enter 'n Go w/Push-Button Start, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, LED Box Lighting.
*Protection Package*
Tow Hooks, Transfer Case Skid-Plate, Front Suspension Skid-Plate, Spray-In Bedliner, Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover.
*Trailering Equipment*
Class IV Hitch Receiver, 7-Pin Trailering Harness. Maximum Duty Engine Cooling. 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio.
*Other Notable Features*
Radio, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Pedals Memory Setting, Power 10-Way Driver Seat & 6-Way Power Passenger Seats, Power Lumbar, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power Windows w/Front One-Touch Up & Down, Power Locks, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Rear Power Sliding Window, LED Interior Lighting.
*Fuel Economy*
8.8 L/100km - Highway.
12.3 L/100km - City.
10.8 L/100 km - Combined.
*Performance*
240 Horsepower @ 3,600 Rpm.
420 lb-ft. of Torque @ 2,000 Rpm.
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occurred. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.
Vehicle Features
