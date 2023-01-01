$CALL+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE, Roof, Moonroof, Loaded!
101,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9601246
- Stock #: 29319A
- VIN: 4T1BZ1HKXJU019333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,291 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
