Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X1

29,637 KM

Details Description Features

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X1

2019 BMW X1

Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X1

Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

  1. 5405168
  2. 5405168
  3. 5405168
  4. 5405168
  5. 5405168
  6. 5405168
  7. 5405168
  8. 5405168
  9. 5405168
  10. 5405168
  11. 5405168
  12. 5405168
  13. 5405168
  14. 5405168
  15. 5405168
  16. 5405168
  17. 5405168
  18. 5405168
  19. 5405168
  20. 5405168
  21. 5405168
  22. 5405168
  23. 5405168
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5405168
  • Stock #: 00114R
  • VIN: WBXHT3C53K5L89535

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

29,637KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,637 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW X1 Jet Black xDrive28i Recent Arrival! Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Back-up Cam, BT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Reviews: * Most owners report that the X1 is easy to enter and exit, offers sufficient space for four adults and their things, and delivers a sturdy road feel with good ride comfort, while the all-wheel drive system adds plenty of confidence and control when used in inclement weather provided appropriate tires are installed, of course. A pleasing blend of performance and fuel economy are also reported by most owners. Check out the video below for our impressions of the second-generation X1 when it launched in 2016. Source: autoTRADER.ca The Lally name is familiar to Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex County car shoppers and synonymous with excellent customer service. People have been coming to the Tilbury Auto Mall for years for a better car buying experience and that tradition continues at Lally Chevrolet. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. *** ALL TRADES WELCOME*** *** Flexible finance rates and terms available O.A.C.*** *** Buy with Confidence *** - Complete Reconditioning 136pt Inspection on all pre-owned and 191pt Inspection on select certified pre-owned vehicles - Fresh Oil Change on Every Pre-Owned Vehicle - Vehicle history report provided free of charge - Market Value Pricing. Call and ask us about our certified pre-owned program. Discover a new or pre-owned Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac, available to buy or lease today at Lally Chevrolet. Lally Chevrolet is locally owned and we pride ourselves on providing Tilbury, Chatham-kent, Windsor & Essex County, Sarnia, London and beyond with the customer service that is expected from the Lally Auto Gorup. Contact us at 1-888-887-9696. We're located at 85 Mill St W, Tilbury, Ontario, N0P2L0. Highway 2 and 401 in the Tilbury Automall. We have financing available, we accept all application and we deal with all major banks and institutions including but not limited to TD Bank, Scotia Bank, RBC Bank. No Credit or Bad Credit, NO PROBLEM - we ARE committed to helping with your financing needs.

Vehicle Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Chevrolet

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,500 KM
$68,000 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 56,684 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 99,595 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory