2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,721 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this stunning 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This compact crossover is a fantastic blend of comfort, versatility, and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for city driving and weekend getaways. With its sleek blue exterior and sophisticated black interior, the Encore Sport Touring exudes a premium feel without breaking the bank.
This Encore Sport Touring is powered by a responsive 1.4L V4 Turbo engine, providing a spirited driving experience while still keeping fuel costs in check. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for smooth and confident handling in all conditions. This particular Encore has 127,721km on the odometer and has been meticulously maintained, promising years of reliable service.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring truly shine:
- Turbocharged Performance: Experience the thrill of a peppy engine that delivers surprisingly brisk acceleration.
- Premium Interior: Sink into the comfort of a well-appointed cabin with refined materials and a driver-focused design.
- Compact and Convenient: The Encore's manageable size makes it easy to maneuver and park, perfect for urban environments.
- Versatile Cargo Space: Enjoy ample room for groceries, luggage, or weekend gear with the Encore's flexible cargo area.
- Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system and available tech features.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
