2019 Buick Encore

38,546 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Preferred KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

38,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8647997
  • Stock #: K10172
  • VIN: KL4CJESB5KB901016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10172
  • Mileage 38,546 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

