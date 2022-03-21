Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

61,216 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8931040
  2. 8931040
  3. 8931040
  4. 8931040
  5. 8931040
  6. 8931040
  7. 8931040
  8. 8931040
  9. 8931040
  10. 8931040
  11. 8931040
  12. 8931040
  13. 8931040
  14. 8931040
  15. 8931040
  16. 8931040
  17. 8931040
  18. 8931040
  19. 8931040
Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931040
  • Stock #: K10270
  • VIN: KL4CJESB5KB727674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10270
  • Mileage 61,216 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2017 Lincoln Navigat...
 100,723 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 114,123 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 50,014 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory