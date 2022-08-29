$78,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV
4WD 4dr Premium Luxury
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1GYS4JKJ6KR222334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 50,552 KM
Vehicle Description
PREMIUM LUXURY PKG - DRIVER ASSIST PKG. - TRAILERING PKG. - DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT PKG. - THEFT PROTECTION PKG.
Head-Up Display - Surround Vision - Magnetic Ride Control - Heated/Vented Front Bucket Seats w/Memory - Heated 2nd Row Captains - Heated Steering Wheel - 2nd & 3rd Row Power-Folding Seats - Power Retractable Assist Steps - Wireless Charging - CUE w/ NAVIGATION - Power-Folding Side Mirror - Luggage Rack Side Rails - Power Liftgate, Hands-Free.
6.2L DI V8 ENGINE w/ Variable Valve Timing & Active Fuel Management - 10-Speed Automatic Transmission - AUTOTRAC 2-Speed Transfer Case - Auto. Locking Rear Diff. - 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio - 22-inch Aluminum Wheels.
Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Vehicle Features
