$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeshore Auto
5196822634
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
1LS
Location
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
5196822634
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
16,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8170975
- Stock #: K10003
- VIN: 1G1FB1RX3K0143787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # K10003
- Mileage 16,339 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lakeshore Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0