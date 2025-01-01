$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/1LT
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,873 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT from Fusion Auto Sales. This sleek black Equinox boasts a 1.5L V4 engine, ensuring plenty of pep under the hood for your daily commute. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Equinox offers a smooth and comfortable ride. The black interior adds an air of sophistication, while the spacious cabin provides ample room for both passengers and cargo.
This Equinox has been meticulously maintained and only has 97,873km on the odometer, leaving you with plenty of miles to enjoy.
Here are just a few of the features that make this Equinox a steal:
- Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn your headlights on again! These automatic headlights adjust to the changing light conditions for optimal visibility.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable all winter long with these heated mirrors that melt away frost and ice.
- Keyless Entry: Simply walk up to your Equinox, press a button, and unlock the doors. No need to fumble for your keys!
- Power Windows & Locks: Enjoy the convenience of power windows and locks, making it a breeze to adjust your comfort and security.
- Side Airbags: Feel secure knowing that this Equinox is equipped with side airbags to provide additional protection in the event of a collision.
This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT is a great value for a family or individual looking for a stylish and practical SUV. Contact Fusion Auto Sales today for a test drive!
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
