2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Listing ID: 9005560

9005560 Stock #: K10284

K10284 VIN: 2GNAXVEX5K6182248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,597 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

