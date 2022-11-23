Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

92,390 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 9339775
  2. 9339775
  3. 9339775
  4. 9339775
  5. 9339775
  6. 9339775
  7. 9339775
  8. 9339775
  9. 9339775
  10. 9339775
  11. 9339775
  12. 9339775
  13. 9339775
  14. 9339775
  15. 9339775
  16. 9339775
  17. 9339775
Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

92,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9339775
  • Stock #: K10403
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV9K6163735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,390 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2012 Audi A4 2.0T
 217,172 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac XT5 AW...
 12,616 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLE...
 156,772 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory