All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed.

2019 Chevrolet Impala

105,087 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,087KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G11Z5S35K9139928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,087 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
5196822634

2019 Chevrolet Impala