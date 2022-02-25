Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

37,767 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,767KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414688
  • Stock #: 70239
  • VIN: 1GCRYAEH1KZ381134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 37,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

