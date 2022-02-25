2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $38,990 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 7 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8414688

8414688 Stock #: 70239

70239 VIN: 1GCRYAEH1KZ381134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 37,767 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

