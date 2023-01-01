Menu
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

77,254 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKBKC9KR173902

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R03274A
  • Mileage 77,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

